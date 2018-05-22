Fall In Love With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Official Wedding Photos

The official photos are out!

YASSSS! The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos were released yesterday by Kengsinton Palace.

Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP

Look how cute Harry and Meghan, who are now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte along with the other lil’ members of the wedding party!

Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP

In this photo, the beautiful newlywed couple poses with their family members, including Harry’s Grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, who is a Los Angelas-based social worker and yoga instructor.

Charlotte, aged 3, sits comfortably on her mom’s lap, Princess Kate. While George, aged 4. sits right next to his mom and sister. Others include, Prince William, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP

The third photo released by the palace is a more intimate shot of Harry, aged 33, and Meghan, aged 36, alone on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The photo was photographed in the Green Drawing Room in Windsor Castle by Alexi Lubomirski, who is the same photographer that the couple chose last year for their engagement photos.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday,” Lubomirski said in a statement. “This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot on Saturday at St.George’s Chapel, in front of 600 guests, that included celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Victoria and David Beckham and George and Amal Clooney.

Source: Good Morning America