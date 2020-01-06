Connect with us

Entertainment

FamilyMart Rolled Out A New Soft Serve Flavour And January Babies Can Try It Out For Free

By Says – Arisha Rozaidee

Published

5 hours ago

on

Image from Aisya Khairain/Seismik Makan Aisya Khairain/Seismik Makan

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, Family Mart is introducing a new strawberry-flavoured dessert series.

Say hello to the Strawberry Sofuto cone, sundae, and milkshake!

From 1 January until 14 January, you can enjoy the Strawberry Sofuto sundae at a cheap introductory price of RM3.90

The sundae is served in a paper cup along with a drizzle of tangy strawberry sauce. Once the promotion ends, you can still get it at a normal price of RM4.90.
Image from FamilyMart Malaysia/Facebook
 FamilyMart Malaysia/Facebook

Meanwhile, the Strawberry Sofuto cone costs RM2.90 and the milkshake is priced at RM6.90.

The price of the Strawberry Sofuto at FamilyMart outlets in KLIA2 and Genting Highlands is RM3.50. The Strawberry Sofuto sundae is RM5.90 and the milkshake costs RM8.50.

Not only that, January babies can head to FamilyMart this month for free ice cream!

Image from RinggitPlusRinggitPlus

All you need to do is download the app and become a FamilyMart loyalty member.

Continue reading here!

