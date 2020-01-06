Entertainment
FamilyMart Rolled Out A New Soft Serve Flavour And January Babies Can Try It Out For Free
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
In conjunction with Chinese New Year, Family Mart is introducing a new strawberry-flavoured dessert series.
Say hello to the Strawberry Sofuto cone, sundae, and milkshake!
From 1 January until 14 January, you can enjoy the Strawberry Sofuto sundae at a cheap introductory price of RM3.90
Meanwhile, the Strawberry Sofuto cone costs RM2.90 and the milkshake is priced at RM6.90.
Not only that, January babies can head to FamilyMart this month for free ice cream!
All you need to do is download the app and become a FamilyMart loyalty member.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
FamilyMart Rolled Out A New Soft Serve Flavour And January Babies Can Try It Out For Free
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Here’s The Full List For The 2020 Golden Globes Awards
Congratulation winners and nominees!
Frozen 2 Is Now the Biggest Animated Blockbuster Of All Time!
We're 'Frozen' by the news!
Sarawakians & Sabahans Flying Back Home From KL For CNY To Enjoy Fixed Rates With AirAsia
By Says - Sadho Ram
BuzzFeed Confuses A Photo Of Durian With Jackfruit In Cooking Video
By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang