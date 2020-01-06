FamilyMart Rolled Out A New Soft Serve Flavour And January Babies Can Try It Out For Free

The sundae is served in a paper cup along with a drizzle of tangy strawberry sauce. Once the promotion ends, you can still get it at a normal price of RM4.90.

Meanwhile, the Strawberry Sofuto cone costs RM2.90 and the milkshake is priced at RM6.90.

The price of the Strawberry Sofuto at FamilyMart outlets in KLIA2 and Genting Highlands is RM3.50. The Strawberry Sofuto sundae is RM5.90 and the milkshake costs RM8.50.