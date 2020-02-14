Connect with us

Social News

Famous Stall In Bangsar That Sells RM3 Nasi Kandar Ordered To Close By Authorities

The premises were so dirty that it may put people’s health at risk.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image from Lonely PlanetLonely Planet

Anuar’s Fish Head Curry in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur has been ordered to close down temporarily

According to Astro Awani, the famous joint located at Lorong Ara Kiri 3, Lucky Garden has to halt operations for 14 days.

The premises were found to be so dirty that it may put people’s health at risk

Image from Astro Awani Astro Awani

Advertisement

Also referred to as ‘Nasi Kandar Bawah Pokok’, the stall is known for selling RM3 meals that consists of a plate of rice, a piece of fried chicken, and a side of vegetables.

The closure notice was issued by the Health Department of Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya after an inspection was conducted and officials found the premises terribly dirty.

The Vocket reported that authorities did not disclose other details regarding the condition of the restaurant.

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment27 mins ago

Watch: Robert Pattinson Suits Up As Batman For The Upcoming Movie Teaser

The movie will be released on June 25, 2021!
Social News2 hours ago

Famous Stall In Bangsar That Sells RM3 Nasi Kandar Ordered To Close By Authorities

The premises were so dirty that it may put people's health at risk.
Entertainment3 hours ago

A Sam Smith And Demi Lovato Collaboration Could Be OTW

*Breathes heavily*
Social News4 hours ago

This Malaysian Student Was Evicted By Her Landlord In Australia Over Coronavirus Fears

The landlord said the student is"no longer welcome in this house"
Entertainment6 hours ago

3 Beauty Gurus Released Gorgeous Makeup Collabs & Our Fragile Hearts Can’t Take It

Advertisement 1. Bretman Rock x Wet N’ Wild Beauty Jungle Rock Collection View this post on Instagram Advertisement Introducing the...
Advertisement
Advertisement