Social News
Famous Stall In Bangsar That Sells RM3 Nasi Kandar Ordered To Close By Authorities
The premises were so dirty that it may put people’s health at risk.
Anuar’s Fish Head Curry in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur has been ordered to close down temporarily
According to Astro Awani, the famous joint located at Lorong Ara Kiri 3, Lucky Garden has to halt operations for 14 days.
The premises were found to be so dirty that it may put people’s health at risk
Also referred to as ‘Nasi Kandar Bawah Pokok’, the stall is known for selling RM3 meals that consists of a plate of rice, a piece of fried chicken, and a side of vegetables.
The closure notice was issued by the Health Department of Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya after an inspection was conducted and officials found the premises terribly dirty.
The Vocket reported that authorities did not disclose other details regarding the condition of the restaurant.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
Watch: Robert Pattinson Suits Up As Batman For The Upcoming Movie Teaser
The movie will be released on June 25, 2021!
Famous Stall In Bangsar That Sells RM3 Nasi Kandar Ordered To Close By Authorities
The premises were so dirty that it may put people's health at risk.
A Sam Smith And Demi Lovato Collaboration Could Be OTW
*Breathes heavily*
This Malaysian Student Was Evicted By Her Landlord In Australia Over Coronavirus Fears
The landlord said the student is"no longer welcome in this house"
3 Beauty Gurus Released Gorgeous Makeup Collabs & Our Fragile Hearts Can’t Take It
Advertisement 1. Bretman Rock x Wet N’ Wild Beauty Jungle Rock Collection View this post on Instagram Advertisement Introducing the...