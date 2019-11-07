Connect with us

Fans Want Shawn Mendes To Play Prince Eric In Live-Action “Little Mermaid”

Why hasn’t this happened yet?

Published

4 hours ago

on

 Shawn Mendes fans know exactly who their pick would be.

Image result for shawn mendes as prince ericCosmo.ph

Shawn’s fans want him to star in the live-action Little Mermaid opposite Halle Bailey, who’s been cast as Ariel. If we’re going solely off looks, Shawn totally fits the bill and if you add in his singing skills, Shawn seems like the perfect option. His fans sounded off on Twitter with their opinions.

Ever since harry Styles truned down the role to play Prince Eric fans of Shawn have been going berserk. Back in September, he told Face Magazine that he wanted to focus on his music. “I want to put music out and focus on that for a while,” he said. “But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watch­ing it, I’m sure.”

Image result for shawn mendes as prince eric

So with no one in the running to play Prince Eric (that we know of at least), can Disney’s people hit up Shawn’s people to make this happen?

Image result for shawn mendes as prince eric

