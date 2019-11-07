Fans Want Shawn Mendes To Play Prince Eric In Live-Action “Little Mermaid”

Shawn Mendes fans know exactly who their pick would be.

Shawn’s fans want him to star in the live-action Little Mermaid opposite Halle Bailey, who’s been cast as Ariel. If we’re going solely off looks, Shawn totally fits the bill and if you add in his singing skills, Shawn seems like the perfect option. His fans sounded off on Twitter with their opinions.

Since Harry won’t be playing Prince Eric, Disney should consider having Shawn to play him. He not only has the amazing looks, he also has the talent to play that character. — ∞𝐇𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐀∞ (@hessa_infinity) November 6, 2019

shawn mendes for prince eric — Katie Killian (@katiekillian) November 6, 2019

All in favor of @ShawnMendes as Prince Eric in #TheLittleMermaid 🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️ — Kel🦄 (@kellyd__) November 6, 2019 Advertisement

@ShawnMendes should play Prince Eric in all future live action The Little Mermaid productions — Mim (@mimbly_bimbly) November 6, 2019

someone get @ShawnMendes to play prince eric ASAP — cyn (@moonlighttbiebs) November 6, 2019

Ever since harry Styles truned down the role to play Prince Eric fans of Shawn have been going berserk. Back in September, he told Face Magazine that he wanted to focus on his music. “I want to put music out and focus on that for a while,” he said. “But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watch­ing it, I’m sure.”

So with no one in the running to play Prince Eric (that we know of at least), can Disney’s people hit up Shawn’s people to make this happen?