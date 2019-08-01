Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: The Action Packed Film With The Best Duo In Town

Move over Bonnie and Clyde there’s a new duo in town!

This action packed full of blast movie is worth the watch, but there are few moments that are dragging, but that sometimes comes with an action movie. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a simple storyline but fun and keeps you on your toes, with their fight scenes and endless drifting. If you like fast cars and a LOT of explosion. This is the movie you want to see!

But can we talk about Idris Elba, he makes one hot and a memorable villain, I wish they could reprise his role on a next franchise film. *Hint Hint*

The Rock and Jason Statham are the new heroes on the block, that’s for sure!

While watching Jason Statham and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pilot a McLaren supercar under not one, but two rolling big rigs, it dawned on me that no other franchise to date really captures the feel of a classic Bond film like Fast & Furious! So all my Bond fans, here’s one you should definitely catch.

If you ask me, it was a great start to the first film in the franchise to depart completely from Vin Diesel’s character and focus on his two frenemies instead.

And fans have alot to say about it, check their reactions down below:

If the feature of a Mclaren as their getaway car to The Rock going back to his hometown of Samoa, Hawaii, to Idris Elba as the hottest most bada** villian and the special cameo of Kevin Hart does not make you want to grab a ticket today and head to to the theaters, I don’t know what will!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw out in theaters today onwards!