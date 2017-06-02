Fifth Harmony Drops New Single!

Harmonizers get ready!

The suspense has come to an end!

The ladies of Fifth Harmony, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke Hernandez has officially dropped their first single without Camila Cabello.

#DOWN ft. @laflare1017 out now ⬇️ @itunes (link in bio) @applemusic, @spotify A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

The new track “Down” features Gucci Mane and is currently available on iTunes.

These ladies have promised their fans that their new music will be worth the wait!.

During the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Dinah shared, “Y’all have been working so hard and we have been working just as hard.”

She continued, “We are sure to make you all so proud. Y’all stay tuned for new music.”

As for Camila, she has been focused on her solo career where she will be dropping her solo album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. In September 2017.