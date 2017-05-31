Fifth Harmony Reveals Their Steamiest Cover Art for New Single “Down”!

It’s going to be so worth it, Harmonizers!

Fifth Harmony has announced that their brand new single, “Down” will arrive this Friday on June 2nd! The song will feature Gucci Mane and marks Fifth Harmony’s first new release since Camila Cabello left the group, back in December. Check out Fifth Harmony’s steamy cover art!

Over the weekend, Fifth Harmony member, Lauren Jauregui posted the coordinates of her hometown, downtown Miami where fans got hold of a Snapchat filter with lyrics – “When push comes to shove, you show me love/ Long as you’re holding me down, I’m gonna keep loving you down.”

It's a Snapchat filter with some lyrics. The lyrics will be complete once all the girls release coordinates. pic.twitter.com/TgDbKjZ3Sq — Danielle 🇨🇺 (@3Danielita3) May 28, 2017

Ooooh! Can it already be Flyday?