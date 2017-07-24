First Official Photographs of Johor Princess and Fiancé

The official photographs of Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and fiancé Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah has been released.

sourced by: NST

Their wedding was announced on July 15, stating that the ceremony will be held of August 14 at Istana Bukit Serene.

sourced from: NST

Tunku Tun Aminah is the second of six siblings and the only daughter of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

Her fiancé was born, Dennis Verbaas from a town near Amsterdam, the Netherlands.