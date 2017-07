Little Lylah, age 5, loves running around and climbing!

So much so, her father Gavin MacCall built her an obstacle course just like the hit television series American Ninja Warrior.

The course even ends with the ever famous warped wall.

Watch her as she finishes her course within the span of two minutes and 23 seconds.

Amazing! Posted by Watch It Go Viral on Sunday, 19 February 2017

I guess in the next 13 years or so, we shall be seeing her on the big course!