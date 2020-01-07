Former Batman Christian Bale In Talks For Role In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel Studios News

There are talks on Christian Bale, our favourite former Batman to join Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Variety has confirmed.Should the deal close, it would be Bale’s first big franchise movie since his final performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The Inquisitr

The fourth film in the ‘Thor’ Marvel franchise is supposedly will be out in cinemas on the Nov. 5, 2021. The movie will be directed by “Thor: Ragnarok” filmmaker Taika Waititi, with Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero, Tessa Thompson reprising her role from “Ragnarok” as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman returning to the franchise for the first time since 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.” Collider first reported the news Bale was in talks for “Love and Thunder.”

Advertisement

Entertainment Weekly

It’s unclear what role Bale would be playing in the film, but there is one fearsome contender. At the 2019 San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed that Portman’s Jane Foster will take up Thor’s hammer Mjolnir in “Love and Thunder,” and take up the persona of the Mighty Thor.

Flickering Myth

Count me in, I hope this is true!

We Got This Covered