Music
Former Fifth Harmony Member Normani Teases Ariana Grande Collaboration
This is the collaboration we’ve been waiting for!
Two strong woman coming together creating amazing music, could we ask for anything better?! I think not! Tourmates have turned into collaborators, as Normani took to social media on Friday (Aug. 2) to tease an upcoming tune with Ariana Grande.
In The short clip the two talented singers are heard musing in harmony: “Get you naked, but I won’t tell ’em.” A few weeks prior, the former Fifth Harmony songstress had fans guessing a team-up was on the way by posting a series of sparking portraits of the duo.
Normani served as the supporting act on the first leg of Grande’s Sweetener world tour. “We wear face masks, wake up really late, have breakfast, that kind of jam,” she recently told People of spending time on tour with Ari. “There are so many women around me, I’m really inspired. It’s like a sleepover on wheels.”
There is no official release date or title for the collab as of yet.
View this post on Instagram
I love this beautiful creature beyond. I’m so damn blessed to know you and to have experienced your kind heart and selflessness for these last few months. guys I got to open for the biggest star in the world. I wouldn’t have it any other way. You have my heart. Thank you for allowing me to share my gifts and for always encouraging me. This one is for the books. I’m actually having separation anxiety already. sheeesh BUT WOW WHAT A MOMENT fifty shows !! we made it sisss
But stay tuned, it might be out very soon….
Recent Posts
Former Fifth Harmony Member Normani Teases Ariana Grande Collaboration
This is the collaboration we've been waiting for!
All The Easter Eggs In Ariana Grande’s “Boyfriend” Music Video
The music video now has 30 million over views!
Nickelodeon Drops Teaser For Are You Afraid Of The Dark?!
Watch the teaser inside!
Why Vin Diesel And Jason Statham Signs Contract To Never Lose In A Fight On ‘Fast & Furious’
There's no backing down
Lili Reinhart Shares Birthday Love Poem For Cole Sprouse After Split Rumours
Awww...