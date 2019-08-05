Former Fifth Harmony Member Normani Teases Ariana Grande Collaboration

Two strong woman coming together creating amazing music, could we ask for anything better?! I think not! Tourmates have turned into collaborators, as Normani took to social media on Friday (Aug. 2) to tease an upcoming tune with Ariana Grande.

In The short clip the two talented singers are heard musing in harmony: “Get you naked, but I won’t tell ’em.” A few weeks prior, the former Fifth Harmony songstress had fans guessing a team-up was on the way by posting a series of sparking portraits of the duo.

Normani served as the supporting act on the first leg of Grande’s Sweetener world tour. “We wear face masks, wake up really late, have breakfast, that kind of jam,” she recently told People of spending time on tour with Ari. “There are so many women around me, I’m really inspired. It’s like a sleepover on wheels.”

Advertisement

There is no official release date or title for the collab as of yet.

But stay tuned, it might be out very soon….