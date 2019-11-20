‘Friends’ Is Auctioning Their Famous Props From The Show!

It’s time to bring home a piece of Friends with you.

To celebrate the show’s 25th premiere anniversary, Warner Bros. TV and Prop Store have teamed up for Giving Tuesday- a day that encourages people to do good- to give avid fans and collectors a chance of owning some of the Hit TV show’s most iconic props, outfits and studio-edition authorized reproductions.

According to media outlets, the props include Hugsy the penguin, a reproduction of the Holiday Armadillo outfit and the turkey head, the shows famous yellow door frame and outfits worn by Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston – the list goes on.

Unfortunately the Central Perk couch is not included.

The items will be on auction on Dec. 3.