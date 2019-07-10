‘Friends’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix End Of This Year

Via Warner Bros Television

Its Confirmed, our favorite ‘Friends’ will be leaving the streaming giant, Netflix, to newer things.

All 10 seasons of the Emmy-winning comedy will officially move at the end of 2019 and start its new life on WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform, HBO Max.

Netflix went on to social media and tweeted, “The One Where We Have to Say Goodbye,” We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang.”

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

‘Friends’ was reportedly paid around $100 million by Netflix, in order to keep the show on for another year. Prior to this the show was set to end its airing in January 2019, but after fans went into panic mode, the show decided to let it stay a little while longer.