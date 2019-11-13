Connect with us

‘Friends’ Reunion Special In The Works AtHBO Max & Fans Couldn’t Be Any Happier

We’re crying tears of joy!

1 hour ago

They’ll be back on our screens back again! Talks are underway for an unscripted ‘Friends’ reunion special at HBO Max and fans are losing it over the six stars getting back together.

With the many reunions broadcasted on Instagram subtle messages and more, the Friends cast has been hinting that some type of reunion is in the works. Our sister site Deadline reports on Nov. 12 that talks are underway for an unscripted reunion special that is in progress at HBO Max.This would be the first proper televised get together with all six cast members since the show went off the air in 2004.

Jen has been vocal towards Stephen that she gets together regularly with Courteney Cox, 55, and Lisa Kudrow, 56, but that it’s harder with the guys as David Schwimmer, 53, lives in New York and that Matthew Perry, 50, and Matt LeBlanc, 52, are often busy with work commitments.

Fans are of course freaking out at the news of a reunion.

Entertainment1 hour ago

