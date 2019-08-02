Connect with us

From Ariana Grande To Mabel; All The New Songs Released For This Week’s #NMF

Today is Friday, so you know what’s about to go down, it’s #NewMusicFlyday! Start TGIF the right way, down below are all the new singles and album released today for today’s #NMF.

ARIANA GRANDE/ SOCIAL HOUSE– Boyfreind

MABEL– Album High Expectations

Ali Gatie– It’s You

TOVE LO/ ALMA– Bad As The Boys

NOAH CYRUS– July

FLUME/ REO CRAGUN– Quits

