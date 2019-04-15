From BLACKPINK To Ariana Grande; Here Are The Highlights Of Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019’s first week is done and dusted. With performances from BLACKPINK, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish, and, of course, Ariana Grande, this year’s Coachella was expected to please, and it definitely did not disappoint.

BLACKPINK Makes History

K-pop has officially rocked Coachella, and the music festival will never be the same. Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo were easily a crowd favourite for both hard-core fans and curious listeners, as people in the crowd danced to bops like “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” and “Kill This Love.” The girls donned their glittery outfits, danced in perfect unison, and worked their audience. Their set marked the first time a female K-pop group performed at Coachella at the height of its powers.

Billie Eilish Forgot Her Lyrics

The crowd went wild for Billie Eilish as she made her debut at Coachella this weekend. During her time on the stage, Billie performed her song “all the good girls go to hell.” And it came off that Billie had some trouble remembering the lyrics. After getting a little lost in the song, Billie started singing, “Da da da da.” But the crowd didn’t mind at all. In fact, the audience cheered Billie on as she took the time to remember the words, before carrying on with the performance like a total pro.

Katy Perry Makes Surprise Appearance With Zedd

Katy Perry surprised fans with a performance at Coachella, joining producer Zedd on the main stage. Katy appeared to huge cheers from the crowd to perform her recent collaboration with Zedd, “365”. The pop star had been spotted hanging out at the festival earlier in the weekend, but was not scheduled to perform her own set until she made a surprise cameo during Zedd’s set. Even better? Zedd used the song to transition into a remix of “I Want to Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

Selena Gomez Joins Cardi B For Surprise Performance

Selena Gomez’s surprise Coachella appearance will stay with us for a long, long time. Selena came on the main stage on Friday during DJ Snake’s set at Coachella, joining Cardi B and Ozuna for their hit “Taki Taki.” The performance marks Selena’s first appearance on stage since she sought mental health treatment last year following a few hospital stays. Cardi B posted a photo of the pair along with DJ Snake on her Instagram story, captioning it, “Coachella and I love them.”

Jordyn Woods Joins Jaden Smith On Stage

Jordyn Woods is sticking with the Smiths. The model –who was recently entangled in a Kardashian cheating scandal and went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show – made an appearance on stage at Coachella during Jaden’s performance on Friday. Jaden performed his song “Icon” as a Tesla car was suspended in the air. Jordyn danced next to the car once it was lowered to the stage with a mask covering her mouth. She wasn’t there long, but she was clearly there to make a point.

Ariana Grande Brings Out ‘NSYNC

Ariana Grande rocked Coachella, and we’re so into it. She closed out the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music Festival, and she did so with the help of some of music’s biggest names. Using part of her time in the spotlight, she staged a reunion of ’90s boy band ‘NSYNC! Besides them, Ariana also shared the stage with Nicki Minaj for their “Bang Bang” while Diddy aka Sean Combs joined her for ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’. Ariana’s next Coachella headliner will be on the festival’s second weekend on 21 April.