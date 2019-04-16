Entertainment
From Disney to Superhero, Meet Shazam!’s Asher Angel
A young star on the rise.
Everyone could only dream of having powers if they could be a superhero. Not Asher Angel, though. The 16-year old transforms into a superhero for his latest starring role as Billy Batson in the DC Extended Universe film Shazam!.
Apparently, Disney Channel teen star Asher Angel was at the Burbank airport en route to Utah when his management told him that he booked the role of Billy Batson for the film Shazam!.
“I was running and jumping around when I found out. I don’t even know I was able to keep it a secret. I had to wait a couple of weeks before I could tell my best friends at home.”
After an unexpected run in with an ancient wizard, Billy Batson gets transformed into a grown-up superhero called Shazam! As an orphan, Billy spends a lot of his life being passed around from foster home to home, and the young Billy in Shazam!, played by Asher Angel, definitely pulls at your heartstrings.
Want to know more about this rising star? Well, here’s a list of everything you need to know about Asher Angel.
He Stars As Jonah Beck On The Show “Andi Mack”
In the moment you get a sense of Asher’s boyish charm and comedic chops in Shazam!, you might recognize him from the Disney Channel show “Andi Mack”, on which he plays the titular character’s – played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee – boyfriend. The show follows the life events of a group of kids attending middle school.
He Loves Acting Since He Was 5
Asher’s mother, Coco Angel, has told in an interview that he loved acting since he was really young. Asher got his start as a theatre actor At the Desert Stages Theatre in Scottsdale, Arizona, acting in plays including the Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins and Into the Woods. However, he did not get his big break until he was 12, when he successfully auditioned for his role on “Andi Mack.”
He’s Done Small Roles In Some TV Shows
Asher Angel has had small roles in shows like “Criminal Minds” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dick & Dawn.” In 2008, he also appeared in the movie “Jolene,” opposite actress Jessica Chastain.
He’s A Musician Too!
Asher told in an interview of his hopes to release a debut album really soon. His latest single, “One Thought Away” features Wiz Khalifa. Asher’s also released other singles titled “Chemistry” and “Getaway” and frequently covers popular songs, like Despacito.
Angel acknowledges the fact that he has a lot of young fans, and for those who wish to follow his footsteps as a singer actor, he has this advice:
“Follow your dreams and when people say you can’t do something, don’t listen. Just put in the work and you can get there.”
