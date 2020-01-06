Frozen 2 Is Now the Biggest Animated Blockbuster Of All Time!

Disney animated blockbuster “Frozen 2” has hit the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, with a $1.325 billion box office worldwide. This marks the film higher than the first Frozen (2013) and 2018’s The Incredibles 2.

“Disney’s box-office hot streak continues into 2020 as ‘Frozen II’ surpasses the first installment to become the highest grossing animated film of all-time and continues to charm enthusiastic audiences, adults and kids alike, around the world,” according to Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, statement.

Though “The Lion King” earned $1.65 billion in 2019, Disney considers it a live-action reboot rather than an animated flick.

Congrats Frozen 2!