 Fruit Moulds That Lets You Grow Fruits Into Bizzare Shapes
Fruit Moulds That Lets You Grow Fruits into Bizzare Shapes

04 Jul 2017
A company has come up with a bizarre way to make fruit and vegetables more appealing by shaping them with special moulds. Pictured is a Buddha-shaped pear made by the firm

Fancy eating a Buddha-shaped pear? What about heart-shaped watermelons? That could be possible now with these amazing moulds, from a China-based company, Fruit Mould Co, that grow fruit and vegetables into bizarre shapes.

Skull shape grown in a fruit mould.

According to it’s website, “Fruit Mould Co., Ltd specializes in creating one of a kind, high quality fruit and vegetable moulds to transform regular fruits into wacky and weird shapes that you’ve never seen before.

‘Imagine square watermelons, heart-shaped cucumbers and Buddha shaped pears.”

Based in Suzhou, Jiangsu, Fruit Mould Co. are the firm behind the crazy contraptions and have been commissioned worldwide to help people make odd-shaped produce. Pictured are heart-shaped watermelons

How does it work? The farmers would place the moulds over the stems of the growing produce and allow the fruit or vegetables to slowly fill them as they develop.

These moulds comes in all shapes and some even with words designed to the moulds like the word ‘love’ across it.

Watch the video below :-

These moulds can create fruit into unbelievable shapes 😲🍉

Posted by UNILAD on Sunday, 2 July 2017

