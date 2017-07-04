Fruit Moulds That Lets You Grow Fruits into Bizzare Shapes

Fancy eating a Buddha-shaped pear? What about heart-shaped watermelons? That could be possible now with these amazing moulds, from a China-based company, Fruit Mould Co, that grow fruit and vegetables into bizarre shapes.

According to it’s website, “Fruit Mould Co., Ltd specializes in creating one of a kind, high quality fruit and vegetable moulds to transform regular fruits into wacky and weird shapes that you’ve never seen before.

‘Imagine square watermelons, heart-shaped cucumbers and Buddha shaped pears.”

How does it work? The farmers would place the moulds over the stems of the growing produce and allow the fruit or vegetables to slowly fill them as they develop.

These moulds comes in all shapes and some even with words designed to the moulds like the word ‘love’ across it.

Watch the video below :-