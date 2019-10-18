#NewMusicFlyday
G-Eazy Shades Halsey On New Track ‘I Wanna Rock’
‘When I said it’s her and I, that sh*t was a lie’
G-Eazy threw shade at ex Halsey on his new single, “I Wanna Rock.”
The rapper dropped his collaboration with Gunna on Tuesday (October 15), in which he references his on-again-off-again relationship with the “Graveyard” singer by adding his own spin on the lyrics featured on the former couple’s 2017 collab “Him and I.”
“Not a one-hit wonder, this is why I’m hot/ No Limit, all I got is Me, Myself & I/ When we said it’s her and I, that shit was a lie,” he raps on the track.
The “I Wanna Rock” music video also sees G-Eazy and another woman team up like Bonnie and Clyde to execute a heist in the city. Coincidentally, he also refers to him and Halsey as “2017 Bonnie and Clyde” on “Him and I.”
Watch to G-Eazy’s “I Wanna Rock” music video, below:
