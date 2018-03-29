HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
G-Eazy Used A Magazine Cover Of His Face To Pass Through Airport Security

29 Mar 2018
Guess a magazine cover is all you need to pass through security  – If you’re G-Eazy.

Image result for g-eazy and halsey

Earlier this week, the rapper lost his identification card, so airport security asked for an additional identification in order to proceed through.

Shockingly, G-Eazy managed to persuade the security, by using his XXL magazine cover, and it’s safe to say, the securities were convinced!

The 28 year old rapper’s girlfriend Halsey,  who was with him at the airport, was surprised!

She then tweeted about the incident:-

Luck was on G-Eazy’s side because:-

Would this work for us too???

Source: Billboard 

