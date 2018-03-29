G-Eazy Used A Magazine Cover Of His Face To Pass Through Airport Security

Guess a magazine cover is all you need to pass through security – If you’re G-Eazy.

Earlier this week, the rapper lost his identification card, so airport security asked for an additional identification in order to proceed through.

Shockingly, G-Eazy managed to persuade the security, by using his XXL magazine cover, and it’s safe to say, the securities were convinced!

The 28 year old rapper’s girlfriend Halsey, who was with him at the airport, was surprised!

She then tweeted about the incident:-

Gerald lost his ID and he’s trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security I’m so annoyed — h (@halsey) March 28, 2018

Luck was on G-Eazy’s side because:-

Would this work for us too???

Source: Billboard