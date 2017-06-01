Gal Gadot Sparkles Up in a $50 Sandals

Wonder Woman don’t need no heels to feel wonderful alright!

Gal Gadot powered down at the premiere of Wonder Woman on May 27th with a pair of flat sandals! Not just any sandals, a $50 pair of sandals from Aldo!

If you’re not familiar with Aldo, it’s just a normal chain store that’s found in malls and it’s super affordable too!

All sparkled up in a beautiful red, Givenchy gown, I must say, her sandals did compliment the outfit. Look at that beauty!

When asked why she opted for a pair of flat sandals, she simply said, “It’s more comfortable!”

.@GalGadot has a very simple reason for wearing flats instead of heels to the #WonderWoman premiere. pic.twitter.com/P6ytSnjOIu — Variety (@Variety) May 26, 2017

