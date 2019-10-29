‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Quit From ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

It’s confirmed, “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have exited the Star Wars Trilogy and will no longer write or produce the movies.

The pair will however focus on their upcoming Netflix projects.

Advertisement

“We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too,” they said in a statement. “Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away.”

The deal was announced back in February 2018. The first movie of the series was scheduled for release in 2022 in May. While the other two “Star Wars” films would be scheduled in 2024 and 2026. However there is no comment on whether the releases will remain unchanged.

Source: Variety