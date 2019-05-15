Connect with us
Game Of Thrones Creators Set To Direct The Next Star Wars Trilogy

Its been confirmed, the next three Star Wars movies will be…

Published

1 day ago

on

Image result for west familyDavid Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Its been confirmed, the next three Star Wars movies will be made by the creators of Game of Thrones.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said, they were taking a three-year break from the saga but David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had agreed to take on the next trilogy, the first of which is set for release in 2022.

“It makes sense to take a hiatus. Three years is the proper amount of time to take a breather and reset but really gear up for the next film’s release. We did a deal with Benioff and Weiss, and the next movie will be theirs, ” Iger said.

The announcement comes one week after Disney revealed there will be a trio of untitled Star Wars entries after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The first of the new three entries will be released on Dec. 16, 2022. But, details aren’t clear on  what the upcoming Star Wars installment will entail.

The next two Star Wars film is set to be out in theaters in 2024 and 2026.

