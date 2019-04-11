“Game of Thrones” Ending Clues Hidden In A Spotify Playlist

As “Game of Thrones” excitement nears fever pitch ahead of Sunday’s final-season premiere, theories about who will live, who won’t, and who will sit on the Iron Throne are flying faster. But now we have at least ONE clue on how “Game of Thrones” will end, courtesy of series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The pair created a 50-song Spotify playlist, called “Game of Thrones: The End Is Coming,” to give fans a subliminal answer.

“The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices. No one will believe us, but it’s true.”

It’s packed with thematically apt songs including “The End” by the Doors, “Wave of Mutilation” by the Pixies, and “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath. Other tracks include “Her Black Wings” by Danzig, “Sleep Now in the Fire” by Rage Against the Machine, and “Girl from the North Country” by Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan.

It’s easy to see why Benioff and Weiss picked some of the songs included on the playlist. “Wolf Like Me” by TV On The Radio is a clear reference to House Stark. There are at least five songs about wolves alone, which is giving us hope that the Starks will prevail in some way.

Advertisement

We’d be willing to bet that the Lannisters influenced the selection of “Gold Lion” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. There’s also a couple of references to mother or mama, which could refer to Daenerys as the mother of dragons, or as the mother of Jon Snow’s baby, as many theorize will happen. Or could it refer to Cersei, who’s allegedly pregnant with Jaime’s baby?

We could probably keep listening to this playlist for hours trying to figure out the clue. Until then, let’s just anxiously wait for the final season of “Game of Thrones” to air this April 14th.

Meanwhile, HBO and Columbia Records have teamed up for a whole album of original music inspired by Game of Thrones. Featured artists include A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, Mumford and Songs, the Lumineers, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, X Ambassadors and more.

Stream the “Game of Thrones: The End is Coming” playlist here.