Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Only Got One Golden Globe Nomination

Wasn’t expecting this…

Published

14 hours ago

on

HBO

Game of thrones season 8 may have gotten 32 Emmy nominations awards earlier this year, but now the show has been snubbed with only one nod from the 2020 Golden Globes Awards.

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, was the only star nominated for best actor in the drama series, while the rest of his cast mates were swept under the rug. Though Harington only spoke a few lines, one of which were “You are my queen” throughout all season, it seems it was still a go for the Golden Globes.

The news of the nominations didn’t go so well with GOT fans, many took to twitter to share their mixed reviews. Many were surprised that co-star Emilia Clarke was not nominated for her impressive role as Daenerys Targaryen.

