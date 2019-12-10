Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Only Got One Golden Globe Nomination

Game of thrones season 8 may have gotten 32 Emmy nominations awards earlier this year, but now the show has been snubbed with only one nod from the 2020 Golden Globes Awards.

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, was the only star nominated for best actor in the drama series, while the rest of his cast mates were swept under the rug. Though Harington only spoke a few lines, one of which were “You are my queen” throughout all season, it seems it was still a go for the Golden Globes.

The news of the nominations didn’t go so well with GOT fans, many took to twitter to share their mixed reviews. Many were surprised that co-star Emilia Clarke was not nominated for her impressive role as Daenerys Targaryen.

KIT HARRINGTON NOMINATED OVER JEREMY STRONG THIS IS RIDICULOUS SERIOUSLY I AM CALLING POLICE pic.twitter.com/k1kXWYySFF — martyna (@mniwrchl) December 9, 2019

kit Harrington is really getting award nominations for repeatedly saying "you are my queen" "she is our queen" and "i don't want it" all season #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jGvmqlJ4dV — J. (@Queen88548) December 9, 2019 Advertisement

How the writers, directors, graphic designers, fellow actors of game of thrones are looking at Kit Harrington after he was the only one nominated for a golden globe pic.twitter.com/ZwvJXmgp1O — gabi (@ancienttomato) December 10, 2019

So Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) is nominated for best actor in drama series at Golden Globe. The man had 4 words all series. pic.twitter.com/iLSpZn15N7 — Ravz (@RavzT) December 9, 2019

Kit Harrington spent the last season of GOT saying the lines "She's my queen" and earns a nomination for it. Emilia Clarke elevates some of the worst writing ever seen in a final season of a show and gets diddly squat. I legit can't take the Golden Globes seriously. — M.L.Q. (@fimilebayb) December 9, 2019