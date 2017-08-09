Game of Thrones: Hackers Demand Ransom

It looks like the war isn’t only in Westeros!

The group responsible for the leaked scripts and other data from one of the biggest series of all times, Game of Thrones has now released a note. They are demanding a ransom payment.

In new claims, the hackers have released the script to the fifth not-yet-broadcasted episode which is due to air Monday (August 14th).

It seems that the hackers claim to have 1.5TB of data in total (inclusive of documents and video episodes) some of which have already been leaked.

Some documents that leaked were marked with “HBO is falling” which also included legal information, employment agreements and other company files.

The note which was addressed to HBO’s chief executive Richard Plepler did not state the exact amount the hackers wanted.

It was said that the broadcaster still continues to investigate the incident.

The series have been declared the most pirated television show for seven years.