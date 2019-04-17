Game Of Thrones Inspired “For The Throne” Album Tracklist Is Announced

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 is out with a bang just two days ago and fans have gone berserk. HBO has been and still killing us all with curiosities and teasers from last few months. And now, there’s a one week wait before we get to the next episode. It could be stressful, we know.

But hey, let’s distract the stress ‘cause the new “Game of Thrones” album’s tracklist has been announced! The official soundtracks album titled “For The Throne” is releasing on April 26, 2019 and we just cannot wait to get our hands on it.

The album is being released by Columbia Records and official teaser was released on April 9, 2019. The 30 seconds long teaser gives you a glimpse of the most-awaited soundtrack from the whole album and discloses the singers/bands which are being featured in the album.

Now, they’ve officially announced the album’s entire tracklist—and it looks great! The only person noticeably missing is Ed Sheeran, who famously sang a little tune when he made a cameo during the show’s seventh season.

Here’s the tracklist:

Advertisement

“Kingdom Of One” – Maren Morris “Power Is Power” – SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott “Nightshade” – The Lumineers “Hollow Crown” – Ellie Goulding “Baptize Me” – X Ambassadors feat. Jacob Banks “Too Many Gods” – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$ “Turn On Me” – The National “From The Grave” – James Arthur “Me Traicionaste” – ROSALÍA feat. A.CHAL “When I Lie (Remix)” – Lil Peep feat. Ty Dolla $ign “Love Can Kill” – Lennon Stella “Wolf At Your Door” – Chloe x Halle “Devil In Your Eye” – Mumford & Sons “Pray (High Valyrian)” – Matt Bellamy

Yes, this is a pretty huge list of brilliant voices!

Two of the tracks – “Kingdom of One” by Maren Morris and “Nightshade” by the Lumineers – have officially be unveiled. These songs features lyrics that hint at relevant themes that make sense in the context of the show. Perhaps we could pick up on any clues about Season 8 by listening to them.

Indeed, the coming release of this official music album is killing us softly. But until then, we could listen to the secret spoiler “Game of Thrones: The End Is Coming” Spotify playlist.