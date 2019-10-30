Game Of Thrones ‘Long Night’ Prequel Cancelled

HBO has reportedly cancelled The Game of Thrones prequel project ‘The Long Night’, which was to star Naomi Watts.

According to Deadline, the cast and crew were informed of the news recently that the project would be discontinued

But it is still unclear, as HBO has not confirmed the news or made an official announcement.

The prequel, would takes place thousands of years before the wars, romances and dragons of the Emilia Clarke- and Kit Harington-led Game of Thrones,

The show was commissioned by HBO in June 2018, with Jane Goldman to be their showrunner.

Source: Deadline