Connect with us

Entertainment

Game Of Thrones ‘Long Night’ Prequel Cancelled

Sigh…

Published

5 hours ago

on

Advertisement

HBO

HBO has reportedly cancelled The Game of Thrones prequel project ‘The Long Night’, which was to star Naomi Watts.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the cast and crew were informed of the news recently that the project would be discontinued

But it is still unclear, as HBO has not confirmed the news or made an official announcement.

The prequel, would takes place thousands of years before the wars, romances and dragons of the Emilia Clarke- and Kit Harington-led Game of Thrones,

The prequel was meant to be set thousands of years prior to the events depicted in Game of Thrones.

The show was commissioned by HBO in June 2018, with Jane Goldman to be their showrunner.

 

Source: Deadline

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment2 hours ago

Game Of Thrones Set To Have A Series About The Targaryens

Ahh some good GOT news, just what we needed!
Entertainment4 hours ago

Kanye West Takes James Corden For Carpool Karaoke On A Plane!

Kanye don’t play!
Entertainment5 hours ago

Game Of Thrones ‘Long Night’ Prequel Cancelled

Sigh...
Entertainment1 day ago

‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Quit From ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

Uh oh.
Entertainment1 day ago

Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Movie Reaches Over $1 Million At Box Office

The film was just premiered on Sunday!
Advertisement
Advertisement