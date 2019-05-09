Game of Thrones Releases Photos From S08E05 And Cersei Is Looking Very Happy

Game of Thrones released nine photos from season 8, episode 5 – the HBO hit’s second-to-final episode.

The images below tease a looming battle for King’s Landing following last week’s rather disastrous attempts to bargain a last-minute surrender by Cersei Lannister, who holds the capital city and has packed her Red Keep fortress with civilians in an attempt to ward off a dragon attack by Daenerys Targaryen.

Cersei Lannister isn’t going down without a fight – and neither is Daenerys Targaryen. But the new episodes from the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones show a happy Cersei and Dany looking a little gloomy.

Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen previously teased the fifth episode would be the biggest one yet.

“Episode five is bigger. Episode five is [exhales] – I mean, four and five and six, they’re all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can.”

Here, check out the rest!

Jon Snow and Varys arrive on an unknown shore. Is Varys putting a plan in motion to betray Dany?

On the bright side, it looks like Euron Greyjoy is in serious trouble!

Harry Strickland stands ready to lead the Golden Company to battle with Jon Snow’s forces.

20,000 strong from the Golden Company guarding the gates of King’s Landing is enough to put anyone in a bad mood.

Grey Worm is ready to avenge Missandei’s brutal execution.

Tyrion Lannister is troubled — what has Dany told him?

Ser Davos and Jon Snow face an unsettling sight on the battlefield.