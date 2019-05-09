Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Game of Thrones Releases Photos From S08E05 And Cersei Is Looking Very Happy

The end is nigh.

Published

10 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for game of thrones season 8

Game of Thrones released nine photos from season 8, episode 5 – the HBO hit’s second-to-final episode.

The images below tease a looming battle for King’s Landing following last week’s rather disastrous attempts to bargain a last-minute surrender by Cersei Lannister, who holds the capital city and has packed her Red Keep fortress with civilians in an attempt to ward off a dragon attack by Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Cersei Lannister isn’t going down without a fight – and neither is Daenerys Targaryen. But the new episodes from the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones show a happy Cersei and Dany looking a little gloomy.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen previously teased the fifth episode would be the biggest one yet.

“Episode five is bigger. Episode five is [exhales] – I mean, four and five and six, they’re all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can.”

Here, check out the rest!

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Jon Snow and Varys arrive on an unknown shore. Is Varys putting a plan in motion to betray Dany?

Advertisement

 

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

On the bright side, it looks like Euron Greyjoy is in serious trouble!

 

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Harry Strickland stands ready to lead the Golden Company to battle with Jon Snow’s forces.

 

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

20,000 strong from the Golden Company guarding the gates of King’s Landing is enough to put anyone in a bad mood.

 

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Grey Worm is ready to avenge Missandei’s brutal execution.

 

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Tyrion Lannister is troubled — what has Dany told him?

 

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Ser Davos and Jon Snow face an unsettling sight on the battlefield.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment9 hours ago

“Riverdale” Crew And Fans Respond To Royal Baby Archie

There's a new Archie in town.
Entertainment10 hours ago

Game of Thrones Releases Photos From S08E05 And Cersei Is Looking Very Happy

The end is nigh.
Entertainment11 hours ago

PUBG Renamed As ‘Game Of Peace’ In China To Be less “Violent”

Peace.No.War
Entertainment1 day ago

Ryan Reynolds Shares Leaked Copy of Detective Pikachu; But It’s Not What You Think

You have been Punk'd!
Entertainment1 day ago

Rebel Wilson And Anne Hathaway Fight Misogyny In ‘Hustle’

"My blood is 98% white chocolate mousse"
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement