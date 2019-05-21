Game Of Thrones Say Goodbye To Fans In Heartfelt Video

Via NME.com

It’s time to say goodbye to the Game of Thrones.

As emotional as we are of the show ending, you can bet the cast feels the exact same too.

HBO shared a one minute farewell video of the cast bidding their adieus. The emotional video includes messages from Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kristofer Hivju, John Bradley, Isaac Hempstead-Wright and Gwendoline Christie.

Along with the clip, HBO tweeted a simple note:”To the cast, crew and fans around the world, we bend the knee to you.”

Watch the video here, and be ready to be teary eyed;

Via Youtube