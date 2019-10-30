Connect with us

Entertainment

Game Of Thrones Set To Have A Series About The Targaryens

Ahh some good GOT news, just what we needed!

Published

2 hours ago

on

Advertisement

HBO

The rumours are true!

HBO have officially confirmed they will produce a Game of Thrones prequel series about the Targaryens.

The network announced the big news on their twitter account saying “House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel is coming to @HBO.” Adding,”The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series.”

Advertisement

Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming said in a statement “The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories, We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

The news comes after HBO announced that a prequel of GOT ‘Long Night’ would be cancelled.

Twitter fans gave in to their thoughts after the news broke.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment2 hours ago

Game Of Thrones Set To Have A Series About The Targaryens

Ahh some good GOT news, just what we needed!
Entertainment4 hours ago

Kanye West Takes James Corden For Carpool Karaoke On A Plane!

Kanye don’t play!
Entertainment5 hours ago

Game Of Thrones ‘Long Night’ Prequel Cancelled

Sigh...
Entertainment1 day ago

‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Quit From ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

Uh oh.
Entertainment1 day ago

Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Movie Reaches Over $1 Million At Box Office

The film was just premiered on Sunday!
Advertisement
Advertisement