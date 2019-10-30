Game Of Thrones Set To Have A Series About The Targaryens

The rumours are true!

HBO have officially confirmed they will produce a Game of Thrones prequel series about the Targaryens.

The network announced the big news on their twitter account saying “House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel is coming to @HBO.” Adding,”The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series.”

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

Advertisement

Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming said in a statement “The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories, We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

The news comes after HBO announced that a prequel of GOT ‘Long Night’ would be cancelled.

Twitter fans gave in to their thoughts after the news broke.

After GoT’s ending: I want nothing to do with the world of Game Of Thrones anymore. I’m so disappointed HBO announces a Targaryen prequel* Me: pic.twitter.com/eABxEtCDa0 — Tati (@Hemswobrien) October 30, 2019