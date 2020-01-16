Game of Thrones Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Likely to Come Out In 2022

The Verge

The spinoff you all have been waiting for is finally happening, “Game of Thrones” straight-to-series spinoff “House of the Dragon” is likely to premiere in 2022, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told Variety at the Television Critics Assn. tour on Wednesday, calling that his “best guess.”

“House of the Dragon” is based on “Fire & Blood” and set 300 years before the events of “Thrones,” telling the story of House Targaryen. There has been no precise premiere date at this stage of development. No production dates have been determined yet. Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal.

Jane Goldman, who co-created the project with Martin, took on the challenge of world-building “beautifully.”

“That [prequel] was 8,000 years before the current show, so it required a lot more invention,” he said. “One of the benefits of ‘House of the Dragon’ is there was a text from George and there was a little bit more of a roadmap. [Goldman’s prequel] did have more challenges in terms of establishing a world, but I think she handled that beautifully… there wasn’t one glaring thing.”

Cant wait for 2022, i know its long but knowing how great the production all the way to the set team take their job, it’s going to be great. If it’s going to be anything like Game Of Thrones ‘House of Dragons’ is going to be nothing but perfect.

