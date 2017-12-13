George Clooney Once Gave $1 Million Each To All His Closest Friends

One Million dollars??? Umm… How do we apply to be George Clooney’s closest friend?? ?

Did we read wrong? Could it actually be a hundred dollars each?

Well, according to George Clooney’s close friend Rande Gerber, it’s TRUE…

During a recent interview with MSNBC’s Headliners show, Gerber, revealed that Clooney once gifted his closest friends $1 million dollars each and paid their taxes on the funds!

According to Gerber, George had called him and ‘The Boys’ , the group name of his closest guy friends, and invited them over for dinner one night.

When the pals came over, a few designer black luggage bags were set on the table for each guests.

George explains, ‘‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean in my life,” the actor added, “I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.”

And when his friends opened their custom cases, boyyyyyy… were they surprised! Inside was a million dollars worth of $20 bills.

ALL 14 of George’s closest friends, were gifted with the large sum of money.

During that time, some members of the boys were struggling financially and George believed it was time for him to give back to the people he loved.

How can you not love this man!

Source: usmagazine