Get Ready To Cheer For The SuperMokh Cup 2017

The SuperMokh Cup 2017, an international invitational championship is happening once again with its 4th edition!

From 13th to 17th December, we will see the nation’s elite players play against their foreign counterparts. This year, 24 teams will battle it out in three categories!

According to the National Football Development Program’s Chief Executive Officer, Safirul Azli Abu Bakar, the local talents, consists of players from the Mokhtar Dahari National Football Academy (AMD), should take full advantage of the opportunity presented to them by this tournament.

You might want to keep an eye out on team Malaysia, AMD Malaysia Cougars and AMD Malaysia Panthers!!!

U-14 Malaysia Panthers

U-13 Malaysia Panthers

Here’s the full schedule list :-

Under-12 Category

Under-13 Category

Under-14 Category

The inaugural SuperMokh Cup was held in 2014 in a tribute to the late national football legend, Allahyarham Mokhtar Dahar. The SuperMokh also serves as a place to gauge the standard of the National Football Development Program in respect to other ASEAN countries as well as those in Europe and Asia.

Good luck to all and especially to Team Malaysia!!!