Get To Know Austin Butler

The new cast for Elvis Presley is on the rise to stardom

Published

5 hours ago

on

Watch out for this heartthrob!

Some may have never heard of Austin Butler, and some may know him as the bad boy on the short lived TV series “The Carrie Diaries”. The rising star who has just been cast as Elvis Presley for Baz Lurhmanns upcoming film biopic, is slowly making his way into Hollywood. But what do we know about him???

Here’s a few things to know about Austin Butler.

The dude’s got a good voice

He’s mainly seen on TV shows such Sebastian Kydd on The Carrie Diaries and played smaller roles in Switched at Birth, Zoey 101 and even Hannah Montana.

He’s really good on Broadway.

In 2018, Austin was involved in a Broadway production of The Iceman Cometh along Denzel Washington. He was so impressive that The New Yorker’s Hilton Als wrote a review saying “Though there are many performers in George C. Wolfe’s staging of Eugene O’Neill’s… ‘The Iceman Cometh’… there is only one actor, and his name is Austin Butler.”- WHOA!!

Prepare to see more of Butler in future film

This year alone the rising star has been cast in two  high-profile films, including : Jim Jarmusch’s zombie flick The Dead Don’t Die and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. The actor will begin his filming for Luhrmann’s Elvis project,  set to start in 2020, so  be ready to see more of him in the future!

