#GVF2019

Get Your #GVF2019 Playlist Ready With Anna Lunoe

Let us prep you…

3 hours ago

Image result for anna lunoe

Via Insomniac

With Good Vibes Festivals (GVF) fast approaching, Australia-born, Los Angeles-based DJ Anna Lunoe is ready to set the stage here in Genting Highlands!

The singer is giving us all the right vibes to get us all prepped and ready for the big day.

So, here’s a few of her Playlist to get in to the GVF mood;

RADIOACTIVE

RIGHT PARTY

I MET YOU

303

BLAZE OF GLORY

#GVF2019

