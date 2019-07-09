#GVF2019
Get Your #GVF2019 Playlist Ready With Anna Lunoe
Let us prep you…
Via Insomniac
With Good Vibes Festivals (GVF) fast approaching, Australia-born, Los Angeles-based DJ Anna Lunoe is ready to set the stage here in Genting Highlands!
The singer is giving us all the right vibes to get us all prepped and ready for the big day.
So, here’s a few of her Playlist to get in to the GVF mood;
RADIOACTIVE
RIGHT PARTY
I MET YOU
303
BLAZE OF GLORY
Recent Posts
‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ Full Trailer Has Dropped And It’s Another Fight Against Love
The queen has a hard shell to crack for love
The Timeline Of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Shared History
Publicity stunt or true love?!
Get Your #GVF2019 Playlist Ready With Anna Lunoe
Let us prep you...
Justin Bieber Is Now Challenging Tom Cruise To The #BottleCapChallenge
The trolling continues…
Joji Songs You Should Know Before Good Vibes Festival 2019!
Don't miss these songs from JoJi!