Getting to Know Emmanuel Macron

A big congratulations to Emmanuel Macron who has been elected President of France defeating Marine Le Pen.

But what do we know of Macron aside from winning the election?

Here are some facts that will give you an insight.

Born on December 21, 1977, he is the youngest candidate who ran for the presidential election.

Previously, Macron was an investment banker working at Rothschild, where he was known as the “Mozart of Finance”.

He became the Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Data under former President Françoise Hollande in 2014.

Macron formed his own political movement called “En Marche!” (meaning “Forward” in English) when he announced his bid for presidency.

He is pro European Union, something Marine Le Pen was against. She was planning to remove France from the European Union as did Britain.

Macron is married to Brigitte Macron, who was actually his former high school teacher and 24 years his senior. He now has seven grandchildren from Brigette’s children from her former marriage.