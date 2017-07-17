Getting to Know ‘Princess Jasmine’

After auditioning more than 2000 actors and actresses, the decision has been made.

Meet Naomi Scott who just landed the role of Princess Jasmine.

Here’s a little something for you to get to know the on-screen princess…

Feel like I’ve seen her before?

That’s probably because you might have. She played the Pink Ranger from the new Power Rangers movie!

Where is she from?

Ready to slay 🗡🗡🗡 A post shared by Naomi Scott (@naomigscott) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:58am PST

She is from London. Her mother, Usha Scott is from Uganda and is of Gujarati descent whereas her father Christopher Scott is British.

It all began with music

*New Music* Lover's Lies. Here's the first song off my new project. Really proud of it! Hope you like! 😊 Link in bio! A post shared by Naomi Scott (@naomigscott) on Jun 7, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

She started her career in music and was discovered by British pop singer Kelle Bryan. She played the piano and started writing songs at the age of 15. Scott released her first EP Invisible Division in 2014 and her second EP Promises, this year.

She’s Taken!

Happy Birthday @jordanjspence my BFF. You're also really hot, really clever and smell nice….basically all the things I look for in a husband. A post shared by Naomi Scott (@naomigscott) on May 24, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

Sorry boys but Scott is married! Yup, she’s only 24 years old but in 2014, she married soccer player Jordan Spence after dating for four years.