Giant Condor Hugs His Rescuer

Edgardo, an Argentinian man had rescued a condor – the largest bird in North America – when it was a chick and fell from its nest.

Who would have thought that the two would have built a strong bond!

After being rescued, the bird had returned back to his normal life but came back to visit his rescuer.

The clip which shows the condor walking towards Edgardo for a hug, has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on social media.