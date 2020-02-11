Entertainment
Gigi Hadid Confirms She’s Back With Zayn Malik With The Sweetest Instagram Post
Great news for all Gigi and Zayn fans as it looks like Zigi is officially back together!
Gigi took to Instagram to show fans that both she and Zayn have reconciled they relationship and are giving it another go. She posted an adorable selfie of the couple on her Instagram story over the weekend.
“Bedside,” she captioned an image of her bedside table, which features a selfie of Gigi and Zayn cuddling.
I mean, if that’s not a sure sign they’re back together? I don’t know what is. You don’t just keep anyone’s picture by your bedside table am I right?!
The two initially sparked rumors that they were back together last month when they were spotted together in NYC one weekend as they headed to Gigi’s mom’s 56th birthday, and then got together again the next night to celebrate Zayn’s 27th.
