Girlfriend Unknowingly Wears Her Engagement Ring for a Year

Anna had been wearing her engagement ring for an entire year and the best part? She didn’t even know!

Photo: Terry and Anna

When her boyfriend, Terry, from Australia; found the perfect engagement but wasn’t ready to pop the question, he did the most sweetest thing! He decided to carve out a wooden necklace and hid the ring inside for their one year anniversary.

Photo: Terry and Anna

“I had always loved the idea of giving someone a gift where they didn’t know its true value,” Terry told metro.co.uk. “I also wanted to start doing wood carving.”

Anna loved it so much, she wore it every single day!

Photo: Terry and Anna

However, Terry did have his concerns saying, “There were some occasions where I was really worried. At one point, I thought she was going to trade it with a blacksmith at a market (the blacksmith loved the necklace, and she loved the blacksmith’s work) but luckily I didn’t need to crash tackle her. My biggest moment of panic was when we went through airport security the first time. I hadn’t thought about the fact that she might be asked to put it through the X-Ray, which could have very quickly turned into an airport security proposal!”

But all was well, because the ring and Terry’s plan remained secret.

What happened next is the ultimate surprise proposal!

Photo: Terry and Anna

As the couple traveled to Smoo Cave in Scotland -a place they’ve always wished to visit for some time- Terry asked Anna if he could borrow the wooden-necklace to take a photo of it by the rocks.

Photo: Terry and Anna

Before Anna knew it, Terry was on his knee with the broken necklace (he sneakily broke the seal with a knife), that revealed the engagement ring she’d been wearing secretly on her neck for the entire year!

Photo: Terry and Anna

Let’s just say Anna was completely in a daze before she uttered the 3 lettered word, “YES”.

Recalling the moment, Terry said, “After she calmed down she suddenly stopped moving, stared at me and said “Wait… it’s been in there the entire time?!! I could have lost it!!”

He added, “She was quite a hilarious mix of happy and angry!”

Ngawww, Terry’s definitely a keeper! Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Source: metro.co.uk