Gold Medallist at 101

by Ayesha Abdul Rahim

No matter what age you are, they say it’s never too late to achieve anything!

Man Kaur, a 101 year old athlete from Chandigarh, India has proved the theory by winning gold for the 100 meter sprint at the World Masters Games in New Zealand.

Victory was assured as she was the only athlete that qualified for the 100+ age category.

However, the great grandmother was all smiles when she improved on her world record by seven seconds, completing the 100m sprint in 74 seconds.

Previously, Kaur had already made headlines by becoming the world’s fastest centenarian, winning gold at the American Masters Games by completing the race in 81 seconds.

Kaur trained five months prior to the event with her son Gurdev Singh and had hoped to complete the race in one minute though she was unable to react immediately to the starter’s gun.

Her passion in running began when Singh invited her to join him on the International Masters Games Circuit.

According to Singh, she was healthy with no problems “with her knee or heart”.

Kaur’s daily routine consists of short distance runs every evening. This is paired with a strict diet including wheat grass juice and a glass of kefir.

So… what’s stopping you?