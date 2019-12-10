Golden Globes Awards: Six Things You Need To Know About The Film Nominations

Most of today’s Globe nominations didn’t come as a big surprise. “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” have been ruling awards season their many nominations were expected.

Here are six facts to note about the 2019 Golden Globe film nominations:

1. Netflix dominates with more than 17 nominations (and that’s just in film).

2. The HFPA fails to nominate female directors AGAIN!

The snub has ignited a firestorm on social media and in Hollywood . Fans believe Academy members may take this into consideration and dole out more votes for writer-directors Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”) and Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”).

3. Willem Dafoe is also missing for his work in “The Lighthouse.”

He’s been on many prognosticators’ lists, but the film may have proven to be just too out of the box for the HFPA. Instead, Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”) seems to have taken his place at the Globes.

4. There’s a relative lack of diversity of the men’s acting categories, .

There’s only one man of color nominated: Eddie Murphy in comedy for “Dolemite Is My Name.”

5. Fans believe Cate Blanchett’s nomination for her work in “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” is a total head-scratcher

Apparently here didn’t seem to be a large pool to choose from, but many expected Constance Wu (“Hustlers”) to be on the list.

6. Fans also believe it’s time that the Golden Globes include performances of the best song nominees?

If you’re going to nominate superstars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John, we want to hear them sing. Executive producer Barry Adelman told that they don’t include performances because there’s not enough space in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom to accommodate musical productions.