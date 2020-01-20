Connect with us
Sifu Yen

#FlyShareIt

Grab Driver Takes Married Couple To Police Station After Accusing Them Of Being “Intimate”

By SAYS Sadho Ram

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Cover image via Kohji Toh/Facebook

In an incident that happened over the week in Singapore, a female Grab driver allegedly accused her passengers, a married couple, of being intimate in her cab and drove them to the police station

Advertisement

According to the husband, who took to his Facebook account on Wednesday, 15 January to detail the bizarre incident, he and his wife were told by the Grab driver that they were being “intimate” after the wife — who had not been feeling well — had leaned on his shoulder while hugging his arm.

Read more

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment2 hours ago

[PHOTOS] Storm Covers Sweltering And Sandy Landscape Of The Saudi Arabian Desert With Snow

By Says - Sadho Ram
Music3 hours ago

Demi Lovato’s New Album Will Be On Her Sobriety Journey

We are here for it!
Entertainment4 hours ago

[VIDEO] Pipe Bursts In USJ2 After A Freak Accident Between 2 Vehicles

By Says - Sadho Ram
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

Tun M: Students Can Wear Any Colour Shoes To School

By SAYS Liew Ashley
Music7 hours ago

Who Is Billie Eilish Brother And Producer Finneas O’Connell?

He has produced songs for Selena Gomez,Justin Bieber, Halsey, Camila Cabello and many many more!
Advertisement
Advertisement