#FlyShareIt
Grab Driver Takes Married Couple To Police Station After Accusing Them Of Being “Intimate”
By SAYS Sadho Ram
In an incident that happened over the week in Singapore, a female Grab driver allegedly accused her passengers, a married couple, of being intimate in her cab and drove them to the police station
According to the husband, who took to his Facebook account on Wednesday, 15 January to detail the bizarre incident, he and his wife were told by the Grab driver that they were being “intimate” after the wife — who had not been feeling well — had leaned on his shoulder while hugging his arm.
Recent Posts
[PHOTOS] Storm Covers Sweltering And Sandy Landscape Of The Saudi Arabian Desert With Snow
By Says - Sadho Ram
Demi Lovato’s New Album Will Be On Her Sobriety Journey
We are here for it!
[VIDEO] Pipe Bursts In USJ2 After A Freak Accident Between 2 Vehicles
By Says - Sadho Ram
Tun M: Students Can Wear Any Colour Shoes To School
By SAYS Liew Ashley
Who Is Billie Eilish Brother And Producer Finneas O’Connell?
He has produced songs for Selena Gomez,Justin Bieber, Halsey, Camila Cabello and many many more!