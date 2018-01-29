HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
Grammy Nominees Who Didn’t Win Walked With “Consolation Puppies”

29 Jan 2018
No Grammy, no worry because you get a PUPPY!!!

via Giphy

That’s right, James Corden totally surprised the nominees who didn’t received an award at the 2018 Grammy Awards!

Just after Dave Chappelle won the award for Best Comedy Album, the funny host then took to the stage to make a surprising announcement.

“Congratulations Dave Chappelle, now I should say to all the nominees this evening who are not going home with a Grammy…I don’t want anybody to be upset tonight,” Corden told the audience. “So the good news is, nobody goes home empty handed, because all night we’ll be handing out consolation puppies. OK so if you didn’t get a Grammy, you get a puppy!”

Via Giphy

But I guess they “forgot” to handover those cute “consolation puppies” out to some nominees! Check out Kelly Clarkson’s funny tweet;

We demand to know where’s our lil’ puppy!!!

Source: Enews

