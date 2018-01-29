Grammy Nominees Who Didn’t Win Walked With “Consolation Puppies”

No Grammy, no worry because you get a PUPPY!!!

That’s right, James Corden totally surprised the nominees who didn’t received an award at the 2018 Grammy Awards!

Just after Dave Chappelle won the award for Best Comedy Album, the funny host then took to the stage to make a surprising announcement.

“Congratulations Dave Chappelle, now I should say to all the nominees this evening who are not going home with a Grammy…I don’t want anybody to be upset tonight,” Corden told the audience. “So the good news is, nobody goes home empty handed, because all night we’ll be handing out consolation puppies. OK so if you didn’t get a Grammy, you get a puppy!”

But I guess they “forgot” to handover those cute “consolation puppies” out to some nominees! Check out Kelly Clarkson’s funny tweet;

I mean, what the hell @JKCorden and @RecordingAcad I didn’t get my puppy consolation prize?! I’m calling bullshit. Y’all owe me a puppy 🤣🤣🤣 #puppyless 😜 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) January 29, 2018

We demand to know where’s our lil’ puppy!!!

Source: Enews