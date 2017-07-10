Green Day Speaks Out About Performing After Acrobat’s Death

Green Day lead Billie Joe Armstrong said his band “most likely” would not have performed in Madrid IF they had actually been informed that an acrobat had plunged to his death just before the group’s set.

Pedro Aunion Monroy, 42, was performing when he fell from a height of around 100 feet. He was wearing a harness and was inside a box hanging from a crane. When the paramedics arrived, they attempted to save the aerial dancer but he was reported to have died at the scene.

The band received a lot of backlash questioning how they could perform right after the incident.

We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident — Green Day (@GreenDay) July 8, 2017

Meanwhile, the band said they were completely unaware of what had happened until after the show.

Armstrong then released a statement on their website.

Monroy was decribed as a “beautiful person inside and out” whose “energy, humour, altruism and smile will be missed by so many.”