Grocery Store Employee Missing For 10 years Found Between Wall And Freezer

Workers removing shelves and coolers from a former No Frills Supermarket in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in January had a shocked of their lives when they discovered a body behind one of them. Advertisement

The remains were recently identified as those of Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, a former employee who had been reported missing November 28, 2009!

Investigators used his parents’ DNA to confirm the identity, and the clothes matched the description of his attire at the time he was reported missing, according to Council Bluffs Police Capt. Todd Weddum.