alt_img>

Groom Sends Fried Chicken To His Fiancee As Dowry Because Her Favourite Food Is Chicken

Fried Chicken as a dowry?!

3 hours ago

When it comes to dowry for marriages we would naturally think of money in the form of cash or even gold but one couple decided to fry things up a little!

According to Malay Mail, Ayu, the bride, made a rather unique request to her then fiancee for their engagement ceremony she would actually like for Kentucky Fried Chicken! Sharing her peculiar yet intriguing hantaran on her Twitter account which by the way has  garnered over 11,000 retweets, it’s safe to say that Twitter was absolutely amused by the couple’s humour. Check her tweet below:

Obviously, when Ayu saw the box of KFC on her hantaran dulang, she was beyond ecstatic.

What do you think, is this the future of hantaran’s? If I was the bride I better be getting more than just Fried Chicken! Anyways Congratulations to the happy couple and have a Kentucky good life!

