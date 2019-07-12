Groom Sends Fried Chicken To His Fiancee As Dowry Because Her Favourite Food Is Chicken

When it comes to dowry for marriages we would naturally think of money in the form of cash or even gold but one couple decided to fry things up a little!

According to Malay Mail, Ayu, the bride, made a rather unique request to her then fiancee for their engagement ceremony she would actually like for Kentucky Fried Chicken! Sharing her peculiar yet intriguing hantaran on her Twitter account which by the way has garnered over 11,000 retweets, it’s safe to say that Twitter was absolutely amused by the couple’s humour. Check her tweet below:

sebab aku suka sangattt ayam goreng! so yaaa😂untung dapat tunang yang memahami hahaha semorang gelak sbb kfc jadi hantaran pic.twitter.com/WI74sMBDM6 — 🍗 (@ayuyuyuyuuu) July 10, 2019

Obviously, when Ayu saw the box of KFC on her hantaran dulang, she was beyond ecstatic.

pastu nak dekat majlis aku tanya balik ok ke kfc tu dia cakap ok je. cuma risau sape nak pi beli nnt apa semua. aku cakaplah kalau susah takpe bagi lain je, dia pun senyap jeee tak ckp apa sampai lah dah majlis……. — 🍗 (@ayuyuyuyuuu) July 10, 2019

aku tak expect dia letak sebagai hantaran jgk do hahaha ingatkan tak jadi. aku keluar je gi depan mata terus nampak box kfc pastu mulalah senyum2 kambing kat depan semorang. yg dorang dok ‘bau kfc lah bau kfc’ hahahah maluu😂 pic.twitter.com/qmFON3hCPD — 🍗 (@ayuyuyuyuuu) July 10, 2019

What do you think, is this the future of hantaran’s? If I was the bride I better be getting more than just Fried Chicken! Anyways Congratulations to the happy couple and have a Kentucky good life!