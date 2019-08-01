#Exclusive
Guibo Meets The Rock!
Can you smell what’s cooking?
Guibo from #FlyAMMayhem speaks to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he shares his experience behind his latest movie Hobbs & Shaw and how much this film means to him on a professional & personal aspect.
Watch here!
Fast & Furious : Hobbs & Shaw is in cinemas now! Check out our review HERE.
